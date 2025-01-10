The Police have found Emilio Lusquiños Martínez, a resident of A Coruña, dead in his home. three months ago he won 1.2 million euros at Bonoloto. The 68-year-old man had not shown any signs of life for a couple of days, so his friends raised the alarm.

The firefighters and the Local Police entered the man’s home, who was already dead inside. At the moment, no hypothesis has been ruled out. However, in the absence of autopsy results, everything points to a natural death.

Several million to enjoy your team

Emilio won the Bonoloto on October 17. He was the only one correct the winning combination: 1, 7, 16, 31, 43 and 44. The ticket, sealed in El Filón de Oro, an office on Orzán Street in the Herculean city, gave him almost 1.2 million euros, as he says The Voice of Galicia.

He was not married. He also had no children. He lived alone and the first thing he did after winning the money was invite all his friends to a meal. Furthermore, as a good Deportivo fan, He paid for a trip to Tenerife to see him play last December. And he had bought another one for the Malaga game this Saturday.