The winner is: previews and competitors today, June 19th

Tonight, June 19, 2021, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, The Winner Is 2021 is broadcast, the talent show hosted by Gerry Scotti that tests the voice, talent but above all the courage of the participants. Will they be able to give up the temptation of easy money to try and get to the final victory? Let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

New episode in the company of The Winner is competitors (today, Saturday 19 June). Tonight eight other competitors will take to the stage of The Winner is, who will face each other in exciting head-to-head performing live in famous pieces of Italian and international music. Each singer will be evaluated by a jury composed of 101 elements with two exceptional captains. In the role of chief jurors, in fact, there will be the journalist and presenter of the GF Vip Alfonso Signorini and the record company Mara Maionchi.

However, the format does not only include singing challenges between the participants, but also an exciting “topical” moment before each verdict of the jury. After the musical performances, in fact, Gerry Scotti will challenge the two competitors in front of a difficult choice: they will be able to decide whether to accept a sum of money (and exit the game regardless of the outcome of the challenge) or refuse the offer, bet on own musical talent and go to discover the final verdict of the jury. Each episode is divided into three phases: the first round (with four head to head between the eight competitors), the semifinals and the final. Each episode has only one winner, who gets the publication of his single on iTunes but above all the right to participate in the final of the talent that is giving away 150,000 euros.

But let’s see together the competitors of the third episode of The Winner Is:

The Operapops

Giovanni Costello

Jole Virgilio

Alfonso di Berardino

Mirko Algieri

Alessandro Piscitella

The Lollipop

Alessandro Canino

The winner of the second edition will be elected during the final (broadcast on Saturday 3 July) in which the competitors who have won the first four episodes of Gerry Scotti’s program will participate. The singers qualified so far are The Blonde Brothers (first episode) and Valentina Borchi (second episode).

The winner is: how many bets

But how many episodes are planned for The Winner Is 2021? In all, five episodes will be broadcast, all on Saturday evening: the first on June 5th; the last on 3 July. But let’s see the complete programming together (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Saturday 5 June 2021 BROADCAST

Second episode: Saturday 12 June 2021 BROADCAST

Third episode: Saturday 19 June 2021 TODAY

Fourth episode: Saturday 26 June 2021

Fifth episode: Saturday 3 July 2021

Streaming and tv

Where to see The winner is on live TV and live streaming? The show will air tonight – 19 June 2021 – at 9.40 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.