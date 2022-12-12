‘The Addams Family’ was always Wednesday’s – with Morticia’s pardon – as Lili Monster was, to me, the Monsters. It was the way to differentiate both fantasies in my head as a tender infant. The arrival of ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix by none other than Tim Burton has aroused a wave of good nostalgia. Despite the fact that the tone is that of a teen series comedy, it is a somewhat darker and more explicit fiction than the 90s film. Even so, it knows how to play its cards and make the fair and necessary references to the 1993 film. Which are?

Christina Ricci. /



CR



christina ricci



I don’t think anyone who sees ‘Wednesday’ and was a child in the 90s doesn’t notice that their hearts drop when they see her appear on the screen. Ricci will always be Wednesday for Millennials – without detracting from Jenna Ortega, but it is known ‘my mother’s croquettes are the best’ – so her inclusion in the cast of the series is a home shot, a look at the past. It matters little if here she is a Neverland teacher named Marilyn Thornhill, instead of a member of the Addams Family.

The snap is a classic Addams element. /



CR



Chash, chash



Another wink, perhaps the most obvious and the most unexpected is the click. To the rhythm of the tune, the ‘chas, chas’ sounds several times throughout the eight episodes that ‘Wednesday’ lasts. To top it off, it is not only the protagonist who uses him but the character Christina Ricci as well. This is what is called playing to the limit with the feelings of part of the audience (a large part, I would dare to say). But this subject of the click goes one step further. It’s not just the sound, but the gesture already appeared in the series of the sixties.

Uncle Fetid character in the Netflix series. /



CR



Uncle Fetid



It makes you want but go out, go out. Uncle Fetid, one of Wednesday’s closest relatives makes an appearance in the series. His appearance is more human than in the movie (although he retains his cadaverous style) but they did not want to overlook one detail: his electrical powers. Whereas in the feature film he was able to light up a light bulb he had in his mouth here he shoots lightning with his hands.

Portrait of Ignatius Fitt. /



CR



Ignatius Fitt



When Wednesday goes down to the chamber where the Belladonna association has its lair, you can see the portrait of Ignatius Fitt, a relative of the Addams whose body is covered in hair from head to toe. In this picture you can also see him with his characteristic bowler hat and sunglasses.

Archery scene. /



CR



archery



Yes, there are also references to ‘The Addams Family: The Tradition Continues’. The most obvious is that of archery. While in the movie Wednesday he practices with his brother in the Netflix series he does it with Xavier. In the scene he shares with Pugsley, he shoots down an eagle while she reads a letter from her uncle.

Cartoon by Charles Addams. /



CR



Wednesday: the name



The series hides not only references to the previous movies and series but also to the original Charles Addams comics published in The New Yorker. Wednesday’s character emerged later than her family as Pugsley’s ghost sister. But the good thing here is that her name ‘Wendsday’ is based on the original comic which in turn refers to an English lullaby song ‘Monday’s child’ that Morticia quotes in the series.