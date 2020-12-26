The Christmas greeting with which Leganés wished his followers happy holidays yesterday has served to point out two empowered footballers in his squad, who are not captains, but who enjoy an important weight that places them almost at the height of the owners of the bracelet. Javier Eraso, by seniority and penetration in the group, and Rodrigo Tarin, due to future projection and sporting weight, they also act as glue for the wardrobe. Captains in pectore.

Tarín, untouchable and unstoppable

Curious. The two inhabit the antipodes as far as their relevance in this group is concerned. Eraso has barely played 285 minutes in the League divided into nine scarce interventions, just two starters. It comes out at just over half an hour per meeting. Tarín, however, is one of the fixed, very fixed for José Luis Martí.

In fact, only one league game has been lost. The last. Before him Sporting, last Monday, he could not play. In the absence of a medical report, only the explanation of Marti (“He has back discomfort”) serve to make his absence known. Despite not competing in El Molinón, Tarin is still the player of the Leganes with more minutes played in League, with 1,563 in the 18 duels he has competed. All of the owner. And only in two was he replaced. Well that: a landline.

Fixed with merit. It may be Tarín, the player in the squad that has grown the most with respect to recent seasons, and especially to the relegation campaign, when he could not continue his progression due to injury problems and lack of confidence from his coaches. Only in the final stretch, Aguirre bet on him. And Tarín responded.

That hierarchy on the pitch is also showing off the pitch. Player of academic training and striking maturity (despite his 24 years) in just three years he has won over the locker room for his actions and his words. His colleagues respect him and he makes himself respected. A potential captain who, with a contract until 2023 (he renewed at the beginning of the course) fits perfectly in the photo next to Bustinza, Rubén Pérez and Cuéllar, the current three owners of the bracelet. In fact, this season, he has already debuted in the league wearing the seven-star bracelet. It was in Tenerife. And the gesture was more than applauded.

Eraso, history of Lega and with weight in the dressing room

Also paste Eraso. First, because he is the current player Leganes who has worn his shirt the most times (178 official matches). So much so that he has already surpassed Raúl Moreno (175) and is now the 9th player in the history of Leganés who has played the most official matches. The next step, Julián Ronda’s, is 27 games away. There are still options for me to get it this course.

Eraso signed for Leganés for the first time in 2013, when the team was still in Second B and, except for two seasons in the Athletic (from 2015 to 2017), in those last seven years he always wore the cucumber sheepskin. Eraso is the history of the laurel shield, but also a player with an ascendancy in the dressing room.

Behind his friendly, joking and shy personality hides a player with more and more weight in wardrobe decisions. Hence, the Navarrese, hero in the Bernabéu match, is not out of tune in that image of the blue and white captains. Surely the poker of players with the most cucumber pedigree and weight in the current Leganés squad.