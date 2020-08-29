Sevilla continues with its planning after tying up the signing of Óscar Rodríguez and having Bono’s continuity practically closed. Both operations await the firms that give official status to these first reinforcements for the 2020-2021 campaign. But Monchi does not cease in his efforts to reinforce the squad that was proclaimed champion of the Europa League a few days ago and places his spotlights on the wings: he hopes to exhaust the options for Reguilón to continue in Nervión and tries to find a plan for the right wing , in which Jesús Navas has no competition as a winger.

Monchi handles variants for the left-handed lane, but does not abandon the possibility that Reguilón can continue one more year at Sevilla despite the difficulties. The intention of Real Madrid is to seek a sale of the footballer, who has a wide market of suitors after his brilliant campaign at Sevilla. That complicates the options of the Nervionense club, willing to make an effort on the side and that would count on his willingness to continue in Julen Lopetegui’s team. There is caution at the moment to look for other pieces that can replace the more than probable Reguilón march.

The picture is different in the right lane. There Jesús Navas played more than 4,000 minutes and played all 38 league games. How do you look for a competitor there in this Seville? Last season Lopetegui bet on Alejandro Pozo, who played the second part of the season for Mallorca to gain more experience in the elite. Meanwhile, he used Koundé in an improvised way, but Sevilla are already looking for a plan to bring in a player who gives Navas more rest in a campaign that will again be full of matches. His presence with the Spanish team will multiply his playing time and Lopetegui intends to find an asset of guarantees that can give him air in that position. With Pozo back, the best option is already being studied for Sevilla to make a qualitative leap in its right-handed lane.