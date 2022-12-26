Bar counters are also a space for competition. A place where the colors and shapes of the bottles placed behind the waiter’s back compete to attract the attention of some patrons who, perhaps, at the last moment, will change their drink because of the charm of a design. Rectangular, thick glass and with an intense indigo liquid, this has been the bet to attract customers of the Blue Velvet Violet Gin, a gin made by Bodegas Jaime, a small producer located in a town of a thousand inhabitants in the province of Zaragoza, Morata de Jalón.

The drink packs a hidden punch. If you add lemon juice or a carbonated soft drink, such as tonic, the color of the drink changes to pink and purple tones due to the acidic change in pH. Bodegas Jaime is not the first nor the largest producer that has resorted to this surprising effect to increase its sales. But I haven’t been bad either. On a small scale, and competing with multinationals, it has been growing since 2019 and last year it managed to sell almost 70,000 bottles, mainly in northern European markets.

A box with ‘Clitoria ternatea’. Carlos Gil Roig

European legislation, however, has now given a bitter pill to Martín Jaime, owner of the business. A lesson in its way of applying itself. Germany, Finland, Denmark and Spain have withdrawn the gin from the market because the natural dye that he used, from the flower clitoria ternateais not included in the register of colorants authorized by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). The authorities do not see an immediate risk to the health of consumers beyond the damage that alcohol itself produces —the withdrawal affects the bottles in the distribution channel, not those in the hands of individuals—, but this businessman has had to hastily change the formulation of the drink to stay in business.

“I don’t quite understand what happened. All these years there have been more gins with clitoria ternatea in the market. And if you look online, you can buy many things with the plant in the form of dried flowers or dye. So it all seems like a bureaucratic issue more than anything else. At least I’ve been lucky in something. From when I received the first notification from Germany that there was a problem until the inspection arrived here in Spain, a month passed. In this time I was able to investigate and find another dye. So I can now replace the removed bottles. This has saved me. If you let customers down, you lose their trust and you have to close”.

The clitoria ternatea It is native to the Indonesian island of Ternate. Hence the second part of the scientific name. The first is because its shape is similar to the female sexual organs. It is a plant of the Fabaceae family that is highly appreciated for several reasons: it is beautiful, it climbs easily, it requires little care, it improves the quality of the soil (it fixes nitrogen in the soil) and it flowers practically all year round in tropical areas. Its blue flowers contain a type of anthocyanin, a natural coloring similar to that of grapes and raspberries, among many other vegetables, which is responsible for the color changes of the Blue Velvet Violet Gin.

In Southeast Asia, the flowers of clitoria ternatea they have countless uses. Also in India, where they are used as an infusion as a drink and a source of color in ceremonies of various religions. In some hotels in Vietnam it is common to welcome with a bluish drink made from the plant. And it is also widely used as a coloring agent for rice. An internet search reveals that its sale and use in Europe is not uncommon.

European regulations, however, have their channels and require their times. And following them is the best way to prevent business upsets and give security to business plans, recalls José Juan Rodríguez, Professor of Nutrition and Bromatology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB). “What has happened to this company is not that uncommon. It usually happens with small companies that see a business opportunity and consider that an ingredient is safe because it is already used in other places. But you have to get good advice, because in everything related to food and beverages the regulations are very guaranteeing in favor of the citizen. It is often thought that a plant or a flower is something innocuous and sometimes it is not. It is the company that has to demonstrate that there is no risk to health with its consumption ”, he explains.

The use of flowers clitoria ternatea It is not authorized as a dye in Europe, but according to the sources and documents consulted, the most probable reason is that this is more because nobody has requested it than because there is some risk. An EFSA report, dated December 15, 2021, summarizes the administrative journey of the plant. Two companies notified the European Commission in September 2020 of their desire to sell the dried flowers clitoria ternatea to make infusions.

To process it, they resorted to one of the routes provided by the regulations: that its use is traditional in third countries, which provides evidence of its safety. The Commission forwarded the file to EFSA, which, as required, began a review of all related scientific documentation and publications. The agency, however, objected to the commercialization of the flowers because of their cyclotide content, potentially toxic proteins present in many vegetables. The conclusions of the technical report do not say that the compounds are harmful to people, but rather that there is no evidence of their safety —there are several types of cyclotides with different toxicity profiles— and that more evidence is needed to rule out risks.

End product free of cyclotides

In reality, the withdrawn gin does not even contain cyclotides, as evidenced by an analysis provided by Bodegas Jaime. With the manufacturing process and the use of the flower as a colorant, only the anthocyanins pass into the final product, so a priori the risks would be non-existent. EFSA itself points this out in its report: “The available information shows that the traditional use in Asian countries as a food coloring does not present any apparent adverse health effects. However, this does not apply to the current application for the preparation of infusions”, the technical report states.

“The report says that, without further analysis, the plant cannot be sold for tea, but it does not appear to see a problem with its use as a colorant. This, however, would require filing a file to get authorization. With this procedure, the company would not have had any problem. He would have spent a little money and it would have taken a little longer to get the gin on the market, but he would have saved himself from scares and the costs he now has to face”, details José Juan Rodríguez.

The winemaker Martín Jaime. Carlos Gil Roig

Martín Jaime is now waiting to receive all the bottles that were still in the distribution channels to destroy them. And he continues thinking about what happened: “When we released the gin, there were so many things on the market with this flower that all this was unthinkable. In addition, I see that there are other similar gins that have not been withdrawn, so I think that there is a certain margin of discretion ”, he affirms.

The winemaker places the origin of everything in the rivalry of large companies in Germany. “Sometimes they report to get rid of a competitor. The bad thing is that I ended up receiving it myself. Now I think that the flower was tolerated and nobody had wasted a minute because this dye has no risk. But if there is a complaint and an inspector makes the first decision, then everything goes by inertia ”, he concludes.