Experts from all over Spain and other countries analyze in Murcia the latest advances in oenological research
«The main challenges of the sector go through digital transformation and adaptation to climate change». This is one of the conclusions slipped yesterday by the general director of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), Pau Roca, who delivered the opening conference of the XV National Congress of Oenological Research
