The wine scam, this is how some managers tried to circumvent European rules

She looked normal promotion of Italian winebut in reality there was one behind it huge scam which also involved the European Union. The project had been renamed “Native Grapes Academy” and had been assigned, in the pre-Covid era – we read in La Stampa – a financing of the EU Executive Agency for Consumers, Health, Agriculture and Food Safety approximately 4 million euros, 80% of the total value of 5 million. In the intentions of the proponents, it would have helped strengthen the competitiveness of Italian wine outside the EU (Canada, Japan and Russia are the borders to be seduced) with investments in promotion and information. But for the European Prosecutor's Office, the operation was illegal. For this reason, four people and two associations will be put on trial on 13 February for the European Union funding intended for promote Made in Italy. In addition to the judicial proceedings, the investigators also have seized two million euros to the managers involved.

Read also: Meloni chooses Tajani, Lega isolated. The prime minister needs FI to count in the EU

Read also: Two per Thousand, over 8 million to the Democratic Party. First party. FdI is almost doubled

In the crosshairs – continues La Stampa – they ended up former leaders of Veronafiere and Uiv. According to the magistrates of the European prosecutor's office who coordinated the investigation by the Guardia di Finanza of Milan, the fraudulent system would have consisted “in the pre-identification of the company that would play the role of “implementing body”, which would be then easily awarded the subsequent selection procedure“. A “mere façade operation aimed at concealing – we read in the documents – from the European body a pre-existing situation of conflict of interest in which the recipient of the loan and the executor himself would be paid”. A way – in short – to make Uiv reach approximately 2 million euros outside the stringent directives of that project.

Subscribe to the newsletter

