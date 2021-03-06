The Argentine Wine Corporation (COVIAR) and the Government of Mendoza invite, from 10 am to the traditional event where the “Strategic Vision of Argentine Viticulture” is presented. This year with a new format, time and place, the results of institutional management will be held accountable carried out throughout 2020 and the update of the Strategic Wine Plan (PEVI) will be presented for 2030 as the central axis of an event that will be attended by a maximum of 250 guests in person.

The event, a traditional breakfast, will be broadcast live by streaming from COVIAR’s official YouTube channel and on Mendoza’s open television. On this occasion the most important institutional meeting of viticulture will be held at the INTA Regional Center, located in Luján de Cuyo. A maximum of 250 people will attend, by protocol, and will be attended by former Mendoza governors, national, provincial and municipal authorities, legislators and business leaders.

The 2021 edition of #BreakfastCOVIAR will begin with the speech of José Alberto Zuccardi, president of COVIAR, then will come the words of the national authorities present at the event and will close with the participation of the governor of Mendoza, Rodolfo Suarez.

It is the meeting in which COVIAR reports on what has been done throughout the year and where it will present the update of the PEVI in its strategy to 2030. It will also be the opportunity to formalize a series of agreements and actions that will be developed throughout 2021 .

For example, on this occasion, during the event, different agreements will be signed and formalized. One of them is the framework agreement between the Federal Investment Council (CFI) and COVIAR where an articulation mechanism is established between the parties to carry out actions that contribute to the development and promotion of the wine chain. The Sustainability Guide of Argentine Viticulture will also be presented, prepared by specialists from the National University of Cuyo (UNCuyo) with COVIAR funding; and the National Viticulture Institute (INV) will sign agreements with INTI and Senasa to advance technical-scientific cooperation to help improve the quality of products throughout the chain.

As the participation of the producers is central, as well as respecting the current sanitary protocols, the breakfast (#BreakfastCOVIAR) will be broadcast and the viticulturists connected from the different Viticultural Development Centers (CDVs) that operate in the productive oases will be present virtually from the country. More information at www.coviar.com.ar and at www.pevi2030.com.ar

Look also

Look also



Look also



Look also

