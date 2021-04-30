If the Wine Horses They cannot gallop down the slope of the castle of Caravaca de la Cruz, they will reach Murcia. That is the spirit, in this second consecutive year without a party, of the exhibition inaugurated this Friday on Avenida de la Libertad in Murcia.

A Photoshow, which has its twin in the northwestern town, and in which a review is made of great moments of a unique festival, Intangible Heritage of Humanity. The objective, to teach its greatness to all those Murcians who do not know it and invite them to do it first-hand next year, when it is expected to return with force, as explained by the mayor of the town, José Francisco García, and the councilor of the Presidency and Tourism, Marcos Ortuño.

“We have wanted to do our bit for this purpose from LA VERDAD”, explained the director of the newspaper, Alberto Aguirre, since it is this medium that organizes the exhibition and provides the photographic material produced for years by its professionals.

The councilors of the Murcia City Council Teresa Franco and Esther Nevado also showed their support for the party and wanted to make their own a party that is not only for Caravaqueños, but for all Murcians, and before that they feel great pride, as part of the Intangible Heritage that the Region brings to humanity.

The photographic exhibition is sponsored by LA VERDAD, the Caravaca de la Cruz City Council, Aqualia, Reina, Actúa Servicios y Medio Ambiente and Estrella de Levante.