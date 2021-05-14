The ambassador of Spain to Unesco, Juan Andrés Perelló Rodríguez, visited the city of Caravaca yesterday to deliver the document that accredits the inscription of the Wine Horses on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity to the mayor, José Francisco García .

The delivery of the certificate took place in the Plenary Hall, in an act in which the representative of the Government in the Region, José Vélez, as well as several councilors from the three political groups with representation in the municipal Corporation were present; the president of the Wine Horse Band, Francisco Javier Gallego; and the older sister of the Cofradía de la Vera Cruz, María del Carmen López.

The first mayor stated that “we officially receive what is a milestone in the history of the town and the Region of Murcia. This statement is another jewel in the crown for a brand with extraordinary potential that is Caravaca de la Cruz, for which from the City Council, and despite the difficulties of the current times, we will continue to work tirelessly ».

For the mayor, “it is a pride to show how the heart of a people is embroidered with threads of passion, respect and hope, and to be able to share it with other cultures of the world through this international recognition that few demonstrations have.” The mayor thanked the ambassador for the collaboration that the ambassador provided during the defense of the candidacy in the meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee of Unesco, held on December 16 electronically, in which the decision was adopted to include this cultural manifestation of Caracas in its list of protected heritage to preserve its values ​​and characteristics, as the only candidacy of the Kingdom of Spain.

The ambassador made reference to the work and the illusion put in by Caravaca de la Cruz to create a model candidacy and seek collaboration between the administrations and between all the agents involved to achieve this deserved recognition. “Work always wins and this land is an example,” he highlighted in his assessment. Perelló signed the Book of Honor in the Mayor’s Office, and the mayor commented that “the declaration of World Heritage Site is a recognition of the most humble of our people, those men and women who forged this tradition with an amazing faith and they have left as a valuable inheritance to the present generations as a collective sentiment. My gratitude to all those horsemen who have transmitted us such a powerful and unique feeling that makes us thrill with joy and also longing for not being able to experience it on the streets in these last two years ». The ambassador’s visit to Unesco to Caravaca de la Cruz ended with a tour of the Wine Horse House Museum, an 18th century building, located in the historic center of the city that was rehabilitated, within the actions of this candidacy. , to host the origins, history and evolution of the celebration.