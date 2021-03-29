Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

A shipping source in the Suez Canal revealed that the dinghy “Ever Giffen” has returned to its position, which has been a crisis since last Tuesday, due to wind speed.

The source added to Al-Ittihad that the hope is now for the maneuver to float the ship again at 6 pm, after partially moving it at dawn today, Monday.

By tracking the position of the ship via the world ship tracking site Vesselfinder, the ship returned to its same position in the width of the Suez Canal, while the road was blocked in front of dozens of ships in light of an attempt by about 14 dredges, including a Dutch, to return it on its course again.

The Suez Canal Authority announced its success in successfully floating the delinquent Panamanian container ship, EVER GIVEN, after the ship responded to the tension and towing maneuvers, where the ship’s course was significantly modified by 80% and the stern of the ship moved away from the shore by a distance of 102 meters instead of 4 meters.

The maneuvers are scheduled to resume again as the water level rises to its maximum height during the period from 11:30 a.m. to reach 2 meters, allowing the ship’s course to be completely modified to the midway.

The Suez Canal administration sent a message of reassurance to the international maritime community to resume navigation in the canal once the vessel is fully floated soon and directs it to wait in the lakes area for its technical examination.