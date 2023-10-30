Eight years after reaching the historic pact at COP21 in Paris, duties remain unfulfilled. This 2023 it is time to review the decarbonization plans presented after the 2015 summit and “there is no need to go to Dubai to see that we are not doing the right thing,” repeats the scientific world. “Without a rapid reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, the world has a 50% chance of reaching 1.5°C warming before 2030,” warn scientists from Imperial College London in an article published this Monday in Nature Climate Change.

The Paris Agreement aims to limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C. However, calculations of the carbon budget available for the remaining years have been overestimated and “could be lower than expected,” point out the London scientists led by Robin Lamboll. “It could run out in the next six years.”

This budget is commonly used to evaluate global progress against these goals and estimates that less than 250 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide remain to limit global warming to the goal established in 2015 with the Paris Agreement. “The remaining budget is now so small that minor changes in our understanding of the world can result in large proportional changes in the budget. However, estimates point to less than a decade of emissions at current levels,” Lamboll points out in the research.

The finding reveals that in just three years, the amount of CO2 available to meet the goals agreed at COP21 in Paris has been reduced by half due to the continuous increase in global greenhouse gas emissions, caused mainly by burning of fossil fuels. “The lack of progress in reducing emissions means that we can be increasingly confident that the window to keep warming at safe levels is rapidly closing,” adds Lamboll.

2ºC before 2050



The study also warns that the carbon budget to not exceed 2ºC compared to the pre-industrial era is 1,200 gigatonnes, which means that if carbon dioxide emissions continue at current levels, the central budget will be exhausted in 2046.

“Every fraction of a degree of warming will make life more difficult for people and ecosystems” Robin Lamb Researcher at Imperial College London

However, researchers say there has been a lot of uncertainty in the budget calculation, due to the influence of other factors, including warming caused by gases other than carbon dioxide and the ongoing effects of emissions that are not taken into account in The models. This new study, they point out, has used an updated data set and improved climate models compared to other recent estimates, published in June, characterizing these uncertainties and increasing confidence around the remaining carbon budget estimates.

“Every fraction of a degree of warming will make life more difficult for people and ecosystems. This study is one more warning from the scientific community. Now it is up to governments to act,” denounces the principal researcher at Imperial College London.