The price of electricity in the Iberian wholesale market for this Saturday has dropped to 4.19 euros MWh, the lowest since December 22, 2019, when it reached 1.94 euros. This market, also known as pool, is the same market that reached 94.99 euros on January 8 in the middle of the cold wave in the first half of the month. In other words, the end of January and in a short period of time has marked maximum and minimum figures. On this occasion the cause of this descent was the wind, which, together with the lack of sun, caused the steep rise.

The fall in prices, like the increases, are due to fluctuations in the weather. In any case, this decrease will benefit consumers who are subscribed to the regulated rate or PVPC (between 40% and 50%) and, in the case of having time discrimination, it will be practically free at dawn for the washing machines or electric cars. Consumers in the free market are not subject to these fluctuations as they have fixed rates by contract.

To facilitate the integration of all this production, it is possible that nuclear power plants contribute by modulating load, as well as an intensive use of pumping, according to sources in the sector.

The new storm will even bring strong winds in the Iberian Peninsula and it is expected that the record for wind energy production will be broken, both for instantaneous generation peak and daily production. The previous record occurred on December 28 with 404 GWh. The peak is expected to exceed 20 GW of wind this weekend, which would be the first time. This weekend’s price assumes that Spain and Portugal have the cheapest electricity in Europe. Germany and France will have a price of 48 euros / MWh and the United Kingdom, 60 euros / MWh, while the Nordic countries are at 45.