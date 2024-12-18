Spain has a renewable implementation problem. Despite the enormous potential of our country—and the great interest that exists among investors and companies—the reality is being more complex to understand. This is what the general director of AEE, Juan Virgilio Márquez, has expressed, without any type of restriction. The large employers’ association of wind companies assures that the rhythm is not right. There is a large amount of power, more than 10 gigawatts (GW) that is waiting to be able to enter the system.

This was expressed this Wednesday during the presentation of the ‘Macroeconomic Study of the Impact of the Wind Sector in Spain‘. As a general rule, in these types of events there is usually great complacency for economic and business development. Therefore, despite what the wind industry generates in different magnitudes, for example 3.7 billion euros of impact on GDP, the warning message is eloquent.

Among the main conclusions of the report, the insufficient annual installation stands out. Remember the document that Spain must significantly accelerate the deployment of new wind power to meet 2030 objectives. The annual installation is very far from the objectives that we must achieve, which means multiple impacts throughout the value chain. “If wind energy does not reach its objectives, Spain will not meet its objectives,” the equation is solved very directly.

Despite everything, they are satisfied with the prominence of wind energy in the mix. Even with the low rate of installation, this technology represents, with more than 30.5 GW, 24% of the energy mix in terms of power and already covers 25.6% of electrical demand, consolidating itself as the first electrical technology in Spain.









Nevertheless, the pessimism right now is quite prolonged. The document states that measures are needed to promote the electrification of key sectors, reinforcing the link between clean energy and industry. “It is key to orient public instruments for the development of the energy transition primarily towards the growth of electricity demand.” This message goes directly to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the measures it must take.

The situation is extrapolated to offshore wind. Where the slowness is such that it hasn’t even started walking. Something that also impacts the development of the components industry itself.

No less important, in those challenges that the wind sector presents, is the social acceptance. AEE points out that it is crucial to strengthen dialogue with local communities and promote transparency in all phases of the projects. “We must work on the part of the sector and the institutions with great anticipation, pedagogy, sensitivity and rigor, since we are witnessing a social opposition, which is a minority but which can cause the delay in the construction of parks in certain territories,” they maintain from the employers.

Regarding the economic contribution, The sector employs 35,741 people (19,421 direct jobs and 16,320 indirect jobs); and in 2023, export activity amounted to 1,970 million euros. This places Spain as the fifth gross exporter of wind turbines in the world, behind Germany, Denmark, China and India. Likewise, in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, in 2023 32.8 million tons of CO2 were no longer emitted.