The wind energy industry wants to involve municipalities much more closely © Patrick Pleul

The Federal Wind Energy Association has spoken out in favor of a round table with the involvement of the municipalities on the expansion of renewable energies.

Berlin – Association President Hermann Albers said on Tuesday in Berlin that the energy transition is taking place on site and must be organized on site. «We need a fresh start in communication on the challenges of the energy transition. The municipalities have to be involved more and more intensively. ” The federal government should take the initiative and start a joint dialogue at the round table with the participation of the industry and the municipal associations, said Albers. There are many obstacles to expanding wind power on land, including insufficiently designated areas and long planning and approval procedures from the industry’s point of view. In addition, there are often protests against the construction of wind farms on site.

Onshore wind power plays a key role in renewable energies. The traffic light coalition wants to increase their share to 80 percent by 2030. Last year, according to preliminary calculations by industry associations, this was a good 42 percent. According to the will of the government consisting of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, two percent of the land area should be designated for onshore wind energy, which is much more than before. Albers said that the coalition has announced that it intends to initiate all necessary measures together with the federal, state and local governments in the first half of 2022 to accelerate the expansion of renewable energies. The provision of space provides the basis for a rapid expansion of wind energy. The complexity of the various interests in balancing the interests of the land massively dragged on. Here it is necessary to ensure legislative clarity. (dpa)