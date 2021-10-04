The threat of a

new episode of anoxia in the Mar Menor has subsided in recent days due to the action of the wind, which has allowed the layer of water to be oxygenated, according to the UPCT researcher Javier Gilabert on Monday. In the same vein, the Minister of Agriculture and the Environment, Antonio Luengo, stressed that the meteorological factor is influencing in recent days, in reference to the wind, although he insisted that the lagoon is still in a “very critical situation.”

The data collected by Imida in the last two suggest that the

hypoxic pocket has moved north of the lagoon, near the Canal del Estacio. The wind has favored oxygenation and the danger of last week may have subsided, so a somewhat positive situation can be expected, always within maximum caution, said Gilabert.

In a meeting with the media, Antonio Luengo indicated that his department is

continuously monitoring the state of the Mar Menor and the parameters of oxygen, turbidity, chlorophyll and transparency, among others. Luengo explained all the measures that the regional government is carrying out within its powers, and will send the project for the dredging of the Marchamalo channel to the Ministry for Ecological Transition in the coming weeks, a measure that Teresa Ribera’s team considers doubtful in as for your results. The counselor reiterated that without the permission of the Ministry he will not undertake said dredging.

The counselor will not go to the demonstration in defense of the Mar Menor



On the other hand, Luengo stressed that he will not attend the demonstration that several organizations in defense of the Mar Menor have called for this Thursday to demand real solutions.

“We are quite struck by the fact that it is perfectly defined that it is a political demonstration, since the fact that initially a route was proposed that would only be through regional dependencies denotes, in some way, the political meaning” of it, he said. Luengo.

The march, which has been called by the Pact for the Mar Menor, ANSE and Ecologists and Grupo ILP Mar Menor, among them, will begin at 8:00 p.m. and is scheduled to leave from the Ministry of Agriculture to conclude in San Esteban, headquarters of the Murcian Executive. The organizers expanded the route of the march to include the Government Delegation.

Luengo pointed out that

all Murcians are sensitized and involved in the recovery and protection of the lagoon and recalled that in 2019 he joined the “massive” demonstration that took place in Cartagena because he considered that “it was important to show that unity, reflect the need to carry out actions in the recovery of the Mar Menor.”

Regarding this week’s protest, he insisted that it has “a political sense,” so he declined “to contribute to any kind of objective other than the important one, which is the recovery and protection of the Mar Menor.”