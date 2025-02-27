Optiorange 2025 closes the first of the four days planned blank, as a result of a unstable, very rolón and little intensity wind.

At the scheduled time, 11.00, the committee raised on the ground ‘postponement with numeral 1’ so the exit one hour was delayed on the scheduled time. After that postponement, numeral 2 was raised indicating one more time of waiting on land. About 14.00 and before a slight breeze in the regattal area, the Regatas Committee raised Delta, so the fleet was launched.

Already in the regatt area ‘Manel Casanova’ the first test could be launched, around 3 pm with few 5 knots of intensity and very unstable. When the yellow group fleet was in the Ecuador of the tight the wind went to the left falling into intensity, so the flag ‘N’ (November) was raised and the fleet returned to the exit box.

After that attempt, the Committee tried to close a fair and equalized fields for the fleet. Given the impossibility of doing so and already after 4:00 pm, he was raised on the regattal committee ship ‘Intelligence on A’, so the day was over, returning the fleet to the ground without being able to complete any tests.









The main officer of Regatas, César Sans, explained: «The intention was to do three tests today for each group, which added a total of 15, but it was impossible to navigate. The conditions were very changing and racing. The wind rose and went down constantly, above and below 4 knots, changing between 20 and 30 degrees ».

In the Optionge 2025 they participate 528 regatists on behalf of 29 countries. The international appointment of the Optimist class is organized by the Royal Nautical Club of Valencia and is part of the calendar of the Optimist Excellence Cup. In its seventh edition, it has become a reference of the children’s candle, both nationally and internationally.

The current world champion, the Canarian Marta Mansito (RCN Gran Canaria), will be one of the main protagonists in the waters of Valencia. The Canarian comes from achieving good results in its appointments in Spain, highlighting the fourth place in the Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja. The absolute winner in the Torrevejean event, the Turkish Mehmet Erkut Budak will also be in the Optionge.

But they will not be the only ones, and it is difficult to forecast any of the podiums for next Sunday given the high level of regatists in Valencia. The host club has options, highlighting Pablo López, Almudena Basterra or Pablo Valero. At the national level there are many who can be up, including Juan Lleonart (CN El Balís), podium in the last great national quotes of Optimist, or the sub 13 Izan Rogel (RCN Torrevieja).

Apart from Spain, the United States is the country with the greatest representation in the Optionge, with 51 regatists. It is followed by the Netherlands and Poland, with 45 and 30 representatives respectively.