Wout van Aert, that runner that works the same for Primoz Roglic in the mountains, which wins a great classic like Milan-San Remo, or a Cyclocross World Cup, was imposed on the Lavaur sprint, to finish off a fast-paced stage, in which the peloton flew from the start to an average of 47.54 km / h. It is his second win in this edition of the Tour de France, after the conquered two days before in Privas, and the third in his record. The front group arrived launched, with the peloton broken into pieces, and with several roosters taken down by the fury of the wind. Mikel Landa was one of those injured, at 1:21, as were Tadej Pogacar, Richie Porte and Richard Carapaz. The Pyrenees appear this Saturday as a good option to compensate. The good started.

Peter Sagan’s Bora He came out like a rocket, with a challenge on his head: the green jersey. And surely with pride hurt by the criticism, deserved, received in the squad by the lack of combativeness of the previous days. At 30, Sagan knows that to win his eighth green jersey Melee with pure sprinters is no longer enough for him, who has to devise different strategies, intermediate guerrillas. And there the German team left at full speed, in a sinuous exit, at 46.2 km / h, to provoke a scuffle among the sprinters. Emanuel Buchmann, the leader of the Bora for the general, got to put his bike at 96.3 km / h, an unprecedented outrage on record. Sam Bennett, with the green sheathed, Caleb Ewan, Cees Bol … Italian Matteo Trentin won the game against Sagan in the special finish line, but the Slovak gained the lead of the regularity, with the wolves of speed eliminated. First objective accomplished.

In this first troubled river, Thomas de Gendt dropped the cane to see if he caught a good prize. It didn’t seem like the best route to try, but the Belgian’s charisma has not been forged by his conformism, but by his crazy adventures and his trips to nowhere. De Gendt was captured at the height of Castres, with the platoon positioned to a new volley, the decisive battle. Fight between roosters.

The final fans surprised several favorites: Landa, Pogacar, Porte …

AFP / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD



The wind was going to cause fans from that point on, everyone knew. And still, he hunted several fat game. Mikel Landa, no teammates After a multiple accident at the Bahrain, he began to say goodbye to what on the eve of the Tour he had described as “the opportunity” of his “life”. Like Tadej Pogacar, the other Slovenian danger. Besides Richie Porte, the candidate who only appears in the betting, but never in the classification. The Ineos, the Jumbo, and the Astana had moved the tree and ripe fruit had fallen. The Movistar, alert, did resist in the leading group. Good for Alejandro Valverde and Enric Mas.

Richard Carapaz, gafado in this first third of the Tour, suffered a breakdown in full tension, but in this war the wounded are not rescued. Ineos picked up Jonathan Castroviejo to neutralize damage, but in front no one touched the brake. The race was on. You didn’t look back. The Basque could do little for Carapaz, except to give him affection. Landa and Pogacar’s group caught the Ecuadorian, one more victim of the windstorm, on the eve of their land: the Pyrenees. Losses were 1:21. It’s time to go back. This Saturday the great mountain arrives… And they don’t all go hand in hand anymore. Big cycling day. At last.