Last weekend the Pumas team measured forces against Barcelona in the grand final of the Joan Gamper. However, the team led by coach Andrés Lillini did not have a good time, as they were thrashed and exhibited at the Camp Nou by a score of 6-0.
Throughout the 57 years that the friendly game played by Barcelona has been played, this defeat of the Pumas is the third worst appearance of a visiting team. The second worst rival was the group of the Panzas Verdes del León, who fell in 2014 6-0 from the hand of Gustavo Matosos.
In that match, the Catalans’ goals were the work of Neymar Jr. (double), Munir (double), Lionel Messi and Sandro, they were the executioners of the Esmeraldas, who at that time were the best team in Mexico.
On the other hand, the worst squad that has appeared to play the match has been the Saints from Brazil. who in 2013 played the 48th edition and scored 8 goals in the basket. The goals were the work of Lionel Messi, own goal, Alexis, Fabregas (double), Pedro, Adriano and Dongou.
This is how Pumas became the worst third team that has played the Joan Gamper match. In this game the goals fell on the boots of Robert Lewandowski, Pedri (double), Dembelé, Aubameyang and De Jong.
This is how Barcelona got their 46th trophy title, which they have also won Cologne (2) (Germany), Sampdoria (Italy), Juventus (Italy), Manchester City (England), Monchengladbach (Germany), Internacional (Brazil), Ujpest (Hungary), Mechelen (Belgium), Porto (Portugal), Tenerife (Spain) and Valencia (Spain).
The last time the Blaugrana lost the title was in 2012, when Sampdoria arrived, imposed conditions and did not shrink, to beat Barcelona by the slightest difference.
