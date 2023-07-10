London (Reuters)

The match between world number two Novak Djokovic and his Polish counterpart Hubert Hurkacz stopped in the fourth round of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships yesterday, to be completed today.

The result indicated that the Serbian player advanced 7-6, 7-6 before the match was stopped.

Hurkacz hit 23 aces, including a 141-mile-per-hour serve, the fastest in the tournament so far.

Djokovic slept soundly after winning the first set as 17th seed Hurkacz squandered three set points at 6-3 in the tiebreak.

Djokovic scored five consecutive points to clinch the first set.

As it approached 2300 local time and all matches were stopped according to tournament protocol, Djokovic tried to break his opponent’s serve, who rose up to equalize 4-4.

Djokovic won another tiebreak to take a two-set lead before play stopped.

The winner of this confrontation will play against Russian seventh seed Andrei Rublev for a place in the semifinals.

Djokovic, 36, is seeking a 24th men’s grand slam title, which would also put him level with Australia’s Margaret Court.

He also hopes to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight titles on grass at the All England Club, as well as equal Bjorn Borg and Federer’s five consecutive men’s singles titles.