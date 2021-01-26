After millions of vaccines administered around the world among the priority groups – and some not so much – the Spanish population is beginning to lose fear and gain confidence in these drugs. In a survey carried out by the Ministry of Science, 58.1% of Spaniards are “totally sure” that they would be vaccinated tomorrow if they could. One figure, six out of ten, which contrasts with the worrying figure for October, in which only 20.2% gave that answer.

On the other hand, the percentage of Spaniards who “would not wear it at all” has plummeted from the worrying 32.5% three months ago to 8.7% in this latest wave carried out by the Spanish Foundation for Science and Science. Technology (FECYT). The survey was carried out between January 4 and 22, while the first vials were administered among vulnerable groups and controversies grew over the problems in their distribution.

The authors of the study believe that this improvement in the willingness to be vaccinated is due to two aspects that reinforce the idea that they are safe: that they have been approved by the health authorities (the European Medicines Agency) following the necessary protocols and that it has started the vaccination campaign smoothly. In addition, both the third wave of infections and the appearance of new, more contagious variants of the virus could have “increased the perception of risk of the disease, as well as the social and economic consequences of the pandemic,” explains Science in a note.

In addition, the authors of the survey believe that this trend will continue in the future, reducing further reluctance if possible. This pattern is being seen in a very similar way in other countries around us. In a recent YouGov poll, the percentage of citizens showing their intention to get vaccinated had grown by around 20 points in Sweden, Italy, the UK and 14 in France since November.

