The new arrival

In home Williams A new, very young promise of international motorsport has officially arrived and is currently still involved in the kart categories. It’s about the 14 year old Ukrainian Oleksandr Bondarevmade official by the Grove house as a new member of its own Driver Academy. A talent in which the historic British team believes a lot, and which is rapidly climbing the most important competitions in the karting universe.

The successes and the very rapid growth

After starting at the tender age of 5 yearsBondarev set the new record of youngest Ukrainian karting champion just two years later. Since then, despite some injuries, ‘Sasha’ he gradually rose through the most sought-after categories until he graduated CIK-FIA European Karting Champion this year, becoming the first pilot from his country to accomplish such a feat. Furthermore, next month he will take part in the WSK Euro Series event scheduled at the Franciacorta circuit with PREMA, and then participate in the FIA ​​Karting World Championship.

“A huge step”

The qualities of the young Ukrainian therefore convinced Williams, which decided to include him in its Academy to support him in his growth process in karting and in the junior categories: “I am very excited to join the Williams Racing Driver Academy – declared Bondarev – Williams is one of the most iconic teams in motorsport, having had some of the best drivers in motorsport, ed It’s an honor to have the chance to be part of that history. Since I was five years old, that is, since I started racing karts, I have dreamed of Formula 1. I have a long way to go, obviously, but this It’s a huge step for me. I always knew that joining a young F1 driver program was crucial and I will work hard to repay the trust and belief that James Vowles and Sven Smeets have placed in me.”

The new teammates

In doing so, Bondarev will join the five other drivers who are already part of Williams’ youth program: as well as Jamie Chadwickpresent since 2019 and three-time champion of the W Series (now engaged in the preparatory category of IndyCar, namely Indy XT), are present Zak O’Sullivan, Oliver Gray, Franco Colapinto and Luke Browningall participants in the Formula 3 championship.