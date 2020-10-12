Better than inheriting: You “bequeath” something – and that is something completely different!

It is much smarter, therefore, to consider the organization through a legacy. Even if that sounds the same to the layman, for lawyers there is a huge difference between a “legacy” (“bequeath”) and an inheritance (“inherit”). With a legacy, the following happens after death: First, the legacy in the amount of x euros is paid out to the desired non-profit organization. Then the rest, the inheritance, is divided among the heirs.

In order for this to really work, the first step is to determine who is actually supposed to inherit, for example: “My two sons Christian and Michael are the sole heirs of my property.” Estate. This clarifies the basics, and in the second step you can determine how the non-profit organization should be considered.

If you want to donate a fixed sum to a good cause, you write: “I will bequeath the amount of x euros to organization A.” Caution: In no case should you write “I will bequeath the amount of x euros to organization A”. As already mentioned, “bequeathing” and “bequeathing” is not the same in legal terms. “From a purely legal point of view, it is not at all possible to bequeath individual items or certain amounts”. That can only be done through a legacy, ”explains Thelen.

If the donated money is to be used for certain purposes, that has to be determined

Instead of a fixed amount, the charitable organization can be awarded a certain percentage of the estate. Then you write, for example: “I order organization X to receive y percent of my assets as a legacy.” Again, the word “legacy” is important! Such a percentage breakdown is more flexible if the assets shrink significantly, for example due to the need for care before death. Experience has shown that it can easily lead to a dispute about how much money is really left to be distributed.

If you now consider a non-profit organization or a foundation in the will without making any specifications, the recipient can decide for himself how to use the money. Anyone who absolutely wants the estate to be used in whole or in part for a very specific purpose must expressly state this in the will, for example: “Organization A should use the money for educational projects for girls in Ghana.” Or “Organization B should use the money to save street dogs in Romania. “

Deposit your will with the local court – then it will not be lost

Experience has shown that there are always cases in which wills disappear silently or accidentally end up in the waste paper. “If you want to be sure that your will is really found and implemented, you can deposit it with the local court,” says Thelen. This officially registers the document in the will register and is guaranteed to find it in the event of death. The filing at the local court costs a fee of currently 75 euros, the registration in the will register an additional 18 euros.

Especially in the case of real estate, large assets or complicated regulations that affect many different recipients, it is easy to make mistakes when drafting a handwritten will. In the worst case, the will is then invalid and the legal regulations apply, which one actually did not want to have.

If you want to make sure that the will is really in order and that the last will is actually implemented, it is better to contact a notary. This not only creates security, but also saves the certificate of inheritance. Otherwise, the surviving dependents would have to apply for this document to the competent probate court, and that costs not only time but also money. In the case of larger assets or real estate, going to the notary is often even cheaper than obtaining a certificate of inheritance.