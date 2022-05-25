The teenager who opened fire on Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 18 children and an adult, had just shot his grandmother in that small town, officials said, without knowing the young man’s motive.

Identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, the gunman is a US citizen and was a student at Uvalde Prep School, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who did not say whether he graduated this year.

A police photo that circulated in the local press shows a young man with shoulder-length brown hair, a pale, expressionless face. Before committing the massacre, he would have “shot his grandmother”, Abbott continued, emphasizing that he was unaware of the link between the two events.

According to a local politician, the woman was transferred to a hospital in San Antonio. San Antonio University Hospital confirmed the admission of a 66-year-old woman “in critical condition” after being shot, but did not release her identity.

Then, equipped with a bulletproof vest and a rifle, according to Sergeant Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Security, the young man fled in a car, which he abandoned near Robb Elementary School after an accident.

At around 11:30 am local time, after being found by police, the assailant ran into the school and opened fire on several classrooms, Sgt. Estrada told CNN.

The officer clarified that local police did not report any vehicle chases, which suggests that the traffic accident was unprovoked. The young man died during an exchange of fire with police.

According to Pete Arredondo, police commander for the Uvalde School District, responsible for the investigation, the attacker acted alone. Investigators are trying to obtain “detailed information about the profile” of the killer, “his motivation of him, the type of weapon used and whether he was allowed to possess them,” said Greg Abbott.

On social media, the young man is associated with an Instagram account that was deleted after the massacre, which contains several photos: two self-portraits in black and white, where he appears in a hooded jacket, hair to the back of his neck, and a photo of a charger. of rifles. Another photo shows two semi-automatic rifles.