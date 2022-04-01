I am sitting in the garden with my husband and daughter (18). “Where is your overgrown piece of garden anyway?” I ask my husband. He signed up for the project of NRC to naturalize a square meter of garden. And received four posts by post to mark the piece. “Yes,” my daughter says. “I wondered that too. Where are those posts now?”

“I ripped them out,” he says. “I’m not participating anymore.” “Why not?” we ask. “You talked about it all the time. That you wanted to participate.” “Too much work,” he says. “You always have to fill in everything.”

“And that’s why,” says my daughter, “it’s not going to happen with me. That is because of you.”

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl