After the announcement a few days ago, The Wild at Heart and 4 other games are now available on Xbox Game Pass. May has been full of games for Xbox Game Pass, and while this has not been the strongest month in terms of great titles, many of the games that appear on the poster arrive at Xbox Game Pass at launch. Among those we can count Knockout City, a new multiplayer from EA Originals that will arrive on the 21st. Also The Wild at Heart.
Now that The Wild at Heart and 4 others will be available games on Xbox Game Pass starting May 20 for all subscribers. In this first round a great variety of games is felt. You will have for multiplayer, narrative and fishing games, a great variety to choose from. We also have an up-to-date listing of all the games on Xbox Game Pass.
The Wild at Heart and 4 other games available on Xbox Game Pass
The list of games that are available on Xbox Game Pass during this first installment, includes EA Play games that usually take a while to be available in the Microsoft service, but they will be during the day. The other three games are available now. It’s interesting to see the constant support Xbox receives from EA. This is the games list:
The Wild at Heart – Console and PC
The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing – Cloud, Console, and PC
Secret neighbor – PC
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – Cloud – EA Play (not yet available)
