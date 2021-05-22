D.he US actor and well-known Scientologist Danny Masterson has to stand trial on charges of raping three women. A judge in Los Angeles admitted the 45-year-old’s indictment on Friday and set a date for the indictment to be read on June 7th. Judge Charlaine Olmedo said that she believes all three witnesses are credible and that the evidence is sufficient to admit the charges.

The women accuse Masterson, known from the TV series “The Wild 70s”, of raping them between 2001 and 2003. All three witnesses were members of the Scientology organization in the past and, according to their own statements, had initially not reported the alleged rape for fear of punishment by the Scientology leadership.

Allegations known since 2017

Masterson was best known for his role in the series “The Wild 70s”, in which he played from 1998 on the side of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Rape allegations against him had become known in 2017. The streaming service Netflix then terminated the collaboration with the actor on the series “The Ranch”. Masterson said at the time the allegations came from the producer of an anti-Scientology documentary series.

Masterson faces up to 45 years in prison if found guilty. He is currently at large on bail. He rejects the rape allegations.