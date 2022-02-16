In a somewhat unexpected move, Nintendo has just confirmed the date on which the digital stores of the WiiU and 3DS they will be discontinued. This means that you will not be able to buy anything on either of these two systems, or download free content, such as game demos. Similarly, as we get closer to this date, certain related services will come to an end.

At the end of March 2023, both digital stores will be completely discontinued, so you will no longer be able to do any of the above. But this year a couple of things will also happen that you should know:

– By May 23, 2022you will no longer be able to use a credit card to add funds to a checking account. Nintendo via the Wii U or 3DS eShop.

– By August 29, 2022, you will no longer be able to use a gift card from the shop to add funds to any account Nintendo on the Wii U or 3DS. However, you will still be able to redeem download codes until March 2023.

Those users who link their portfolio of nintendo network id, which was used in the Wii U and 3DS, with your wallet nintendo accountwhich is used in the Switch, will be able to use the shared balance to buy content in any of these systems until the end of March 2023. After that, the remaining balance can only be used to buy things in the Switch eShop.

All these changes will be reflected in all kinds of platforms where you can buy digital products, such as StreetPass Mii Plaza, Theme Shop, and Nintendo Badge Arcadian. Even after March 2023, it will still be possible to re-download games and DLC, receive software updates, and enjoy online at Wii U and 3DS.

Basically, Nintendo He explains that this is part of the natural life cycle of their consoles, and in the case of the Wii U and 3DS, which already have far fewer users, it was inevitable that it would happen. Last year we had already had some indications that this would happen eventually.

Publisher’s note: And just as this happened for the Wii U and 3DS, there will surely come a point where the Switch eShop will also be discontinued. Of course, this is still quite a few years away, especially since the Switch is “just about halfway through its life cycle,” according to Nintendo’s president.

