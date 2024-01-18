In 2019, Nintendo closed the Wii Shop, not only blocking hundreds of games that could only be obtained through this digital store, but one of the most iconic experiences in the industry came to an end. However, this has not stopped a group of fans, who have managed to revive this platform completely through a mod for the console.

Recently, the user known as Yoshibyte published a video showing us the RiiShop, previously known as LaunchShop, is now available in a beta version for the general public. The goal of this virtual store is to recreate the original experience for consoles with homebrew. The service is completely free and purchases are made with “fake” Wii Points, so it is not necessary to use real money.

All you need to access the RiiShop is a Wii that has been modified to run homebrew applications. Then, download RiiShop WAD from Discord server of those responsible, Copy it to an SD card and use it to install it on your console via a WAD management app. That's it, once you have completed this process, you can feel like you are in 2008 once again.

However, it is important to mention that in its current form, the RiiShop is not fully functional. Reports from users have revealed that it is not possible to download some titles at this time. Fortunately, The menus, icons and music are exactly the same as those in the Wii store, and the team behind it has done a good job with the recreation. Considering that this is still a project in development, it is more than clear that all problems will be solved in the future.

At the moment it is unknown if Nintendo is aware of the RiiShop, and if it plans to take legal action on the matter.. At the end of the day, this recreation is just an extra step to adding games to your homebrewed Wii today. However, it's the experience that matters here, as the Wii Shop Channel is, to this day, one of the best digital stores.

While it's true that its interface wasn't the best, and using Wii Point instead of real money was more complicated than it should be, the design of this store, and especially the music, They created an experience that was impossible to find today, and that even Nintendo was not able to recreate with the Switch eShop.. In this way, the RiiShop focuses mainly on this section, and despite its initial problems, it seems that it has achieved its objective.

We remind you that the RiiShop is still under development, so more options will be added in the future. On related topics, fans create a fully functional Wii XL. Likewise, new servers have been created for the Wii U and 3DS.

Editor's Note:

The Wii virtual store was quite an experience. Music alone has become extremely iconic for many of us. It's a feeling that has been impossible to replicate by Nintendo or other companies. My biggest hope for the Switch's successor is that the eShop has some kind of personality, or at least interesting music.

Via: Yoshibyte