Former first lady also declared at a PL Mulher event that the party has feminine and not feminist politics

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro stated this Saturday (March 9, 2024) that a woman's role is to help her husband. The statement was made during a PL Mulher event in Salvador, Bahia. She also said that the party has a policy “feminine” and not “feminist”.

“We want to collaborate with you. Our politics are different, our politics are feminine and not feminist. We are here to be helpers, that is our role as wives. We are not here to compete with you, we want to strengthen the female party movement”said Michelle.

At the event, the former first lady received the 2nd of July Commendation, the highest honor of the Alba (Legislative Assembly of Bahia). The tribute was approved by deputies on December 20, 2023. It was considered that Michelle paid “notorious social services” to the State of Bahia.