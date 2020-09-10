Highlights: Video of woman’s beating in Agra goes viral on social media

Badly beaten with slippers after being caught with lover in hotel

Woman came to Tajganj area hotel with boyfriend

Husband made video, police denied any incident

Avinash Jaiswal, Agra

There was a stir in a city of love in Agra when the husband caught the wife with her lover. After seeing his wife in an objectionable position with another young man inside the hotel room, the husband beat her badly with slippers. During the beating, his video was also made viral on social media. The police is avoiding the action by saying that no complaint has come in this matter.

The video, which went viral on social media, is being described as a hotel in Tajganj police station. Here a lady from Tajganj area came with her boyfriend. It is being told that rooms without ID are available in the hotel. When the woman was in an objectionable position with the lover inside the room, her husband came back with some companions at the same time. He beat the young man and wife fiercely. The husband made the video by beating the wife with slippers.

In the viral video, the woman is also abusing her husband. Let us tell you that the tourism industry has been suffering in Agra for a long time. Due to this, the owners of most hotels and farm houses here rent out the hotel to others due to non-fulfillment of expenses. With the aim of making profits after renting, the work of prostitution in hotels and renting of rooms for youth to Ayyashi is started. In this, hoteliers get more room rent in less time and if police action is taken then sometimes the tenant’s name changes. After this, the hotel starts functioning again.

The owner of the hotel does not come in the wake of this action. In such cases, the police also withdraw from the action, because the magistrate has to be taken along with it. At present, no complaint has been lodged with police station Tajganj in this case. SP City Botre Rohan Pramod says that we have not received any such complaint. For the past several months, the police have been continuously taking action against hotels and people involved in unethical business. No complaint has been received in this case yet. Based on the information received from the media, the police is investigating the case.