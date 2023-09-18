Porn star Stoya approved of a woman who is not hiding an affair from her husband

Former porn star Jessica Stojadinovic, known under the pseudonym Stoya, gave advice to a 38-year-old woman who was surprised by the reluctance of her husband and lover to cheat on her. She approved the behavior of a wife who does not hide an affair from her husband, in a column for Slate.

According to the woman who contacted Stoya, her 54-year-old husband knows that she started an affair with another man. Having experienced the pain of betrayal, he allowed her to continue the relationship on the side and stayed with her. “He himself does not want to have another partner, either for one night or for a longer period. My other partner, while accepting that I was married, also clearly stated that he only wanted to maintain a romantic and sexual relationship with me,” she wrote. The woman is worried that this is unfair to both partners – she worries that she is taking everything from two men, and giving them less in return.

Stoya noted that she does not consider this arrangement to be dishonest, because all partners know the truth and have already made their choice openly. “Try to turn guilt over your good fortune into gratitude for this abundance. I think this is precisely the fault for not meeting mononormative standards, which is understandable, given the attitude towards monogamy in our culture,” Stoya reassured the letter’s author. She also recommended meeting other polygamous people and reading about polygamy online.

