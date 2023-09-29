The wife of Valentina Golubenko said that the honored artist is in intensive care

The wife of the Russian actor Valentina Golubenko spoke about the artist’s condition after hospitalization. She gave comment for NEWS.ru.

Currently, the Honored Artist of Russia is in the intensive care unit, where doctors are examining his blood vessels. It is noted that he has problems with his legs and is being examined by doctors. “Valentin Alekseevich is indeed in the hospital now, he was urgently hospitalized, he has multifocal brain damage. Now he is in intensive care,” said Golubenko’s wife.

The 82-year-old actor became ill at night while he was in a boarding house. Golubenko is undergoing treatment at the same medical facility where he previously underwent surgery. According to experts, he may have experienced an exacerbation.

