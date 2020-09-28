The head physician of the Iskitim regional hospital, returning home from a hunt, found his wife dead and with traces of torture. This was reported on Monday, September 28, by Komsomolskaya Pravda, citing a source close to the investigation.

According to preliminary data, robbers made their way to the doctors’ house and, seeing the sleeping mistress, began to beat her to find out where the valuables were kept.

The 66-year-old deceased, who has worked in medicine for more than 30 years, had a disfigured face and a broken lower jaw. The woman’s arms and legs were tied with a robe belt and a clothesline.

Jewelry, a mink coat and a safe, in which ten thousand euros and 500 thousand rubles were kept, disappeared from the house.

A criminal case was initiated under the article “Murder committed for mercenary motives or for hire, associated with robbery”. The investigation has been put under control at the central office of the Investigative Committee of Russia.