Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

The wife of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikha Hana Bint Juma Al Majid, congratulated Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates” and every Emirati mother on the occasion of celebrating the world Mother’s Day, which falls on March 21 of each year, affirming that the mother is the basic building block of the family on which societies and states are based.

The wife of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah said in a speech on this occasion: Mother’s Day is an occasion in which we renew our pride and pride in the contributions of the ideal and a good example. Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation «Mother of the Emirates» pioneer Human and social work is the first and largest supporter of motherhood and childhood issues in the United Arab Emirates and the Arab world in general, stemming from her insightful vision and her firm belief in the position of the mother and her primary role in caring for and raising children and preserving the family entity that is the backbone of society, and helping her to harmonize and integrate work and raising children according to It achieves the success and prosperity of society on the one hand, and the upbringing of an inspiring generation that is proud of its values ​​and customs and is proud of its country and its achievements on the other hand.

Sheikha Hana Bint Juma Al Majid affirmed that within the framework of the wise directives of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, the UAE has strengthened the development of the motherhood and childhood care system and the provision of the necessary services to take care of the mother and her children in all fields, especially educational and cultural fields. Health, social, psychological and educational, as part of a comprehensive strategy adopted by the state to ensure a healthy and sustainable environment and based on the approach and principles of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God bless his soul”, who cared for the human being and made him the main pillar and focus of development.

She said: The Emirati mother’s bids are a model to be followed and her achievements in building a cohesive and strong Emirati family, a reality in which we live and are proud of, as she was able to draw from her authentic Arab values ​​mainly to build her family, and from the teachings of her true Islamic religion, a fundamental pillar for the proper upbringing of children without neglecting the importance of promoting the values ​​of Good citizenship and instilling a love of loyalty and belonging to the homeland and wise leadership in the hearts of children, so it deserves all appreciation, respect and gratitude for what it offers to the homeland and society from conscious and aware generations of their role and responsibility towards building the homeland and preserving its cultural gains.

At the conclusion of her speech … Sheikha Hana Bint Juma Al Majid congratulated every Emirati mother and every mother in the world who contributes her sacrifices and sacrifices for the sake of the happiness of her family and the upbringing of her children to carry out her national and family duty efficiently and competently, based on her religious and patriotic prowess towards the homeland and society, thus contributing to the building of society.