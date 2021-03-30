Galina Klein, the wife of the arrested mayor of Tomsk, who threw a pillow with maps worth 1.3 billion rubles out of the window, pleaded guilty in court. It is reported by TASS with reference to the representative of the Kirovsky district court of the city.

The wife of the mayor, suspected of manipulating the land in favor of her enterprise “Tomskoe Pivo”, admitted that she had resisted the security forces during the searches.

According to the investigation, in November, the woman interfered with the police officers who were trying to search her husband’s apartment. Galina Klein did not allow the investigators to enter the apartment and hit one of them. She was charged under Part 1 of Article 318 (“Use of Violence against a Representative of the Authority”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In November, it was reported that Galina Klein, during searches in her apartment, tried to get rid of 1.3 billion rubles by throwing them out the window. The driver of the Tomskoe Pivo enterprise caught the pillow with bank cards and tried to hide it in the car, but the man was detained.

The mayor of Tomsk, Ivan Klein, was charged under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Exceeding Official Powers”). FSB officers detained Klein during a conference call on November 13.