Thirteen years have passed since his head was struck open with a hammer and neither the Moroccan A. Kahlaoui, 42, nor his wife still know the motive for the savage attack. The man, who was 29 years old at that time, had met on December 27, 2008 with his friend Mohamed to have a drink in the town of Puerto de Mazarrón. It was one in the morning and they had just left the Cabo Verde bar. They prepared to end the night and got into the car, owned by their partner, to return to Mazarrón, where they both resided.

Shortly after starting the march, two men stopped him and began to hit the bodywork and the windows of the vehicle with a large hammer. The prosecutor states in his indictment that they fractured the front and rear windows and kicked the vehicle doors several times.

“Faced with this situation, my husband, surprised and frightened, opened the passenger door to get out of the car. The defendant, Abdelkaderr B., went to him and hit him with the tool. He hit him first in the arm and then in the head. He collapsed on the ground unconscious and they kept hitting him.

According to the victim’s version, before that there was no exchange of words or blows. “It was the first time I had seen them; I did not know them at all, nor did I have any problems with them. My husband believes that it was Mohamed who would have pending accounts with them.

The attackers fled and Mohamed put his friend in the car and went to the Civil Guard barracks, where the agents called for an ambulance to take the wounded man to the hospital.

Serious aftermath



The wounded man suffered a severe head injury, for which he was operated on up to two occasions. The Public Prosecutor’s Office details that said treatment was “essential to safeguard the life of the victim”, who was admitted to the Nuestra Señora del Rosell Hospital in Cartagena and later at the Arrixaca hospital in Murcia for more than one hundred days.

“It was a savage blow, it literally opened his head. In the first emergency operation, they reconstructed his skull, but years later they had to intervene again and place a plate, “says the victim’s wife, who regrets that since then, her partner was affected at work, because he suffers important sequelae until the today. “Only the Mazarrón City Council has been giving him some temporary job.”

The trial is scheduled to take place this Friday at the Provincial Court, the prosecutor asks for the accused, also Moroccan, eight years in prison for an alleged crime of attempted murder. He also claims to compensate the affected person in 17,800 euros for the numerous consequences suffered as a result of the attack. “We learned that the man who tried to kill my husband had been arrested when we received the letter from the trial, where my husband is summoned as a witness. We trust the judges and we hope that he will serve as much punishment as possible, because they shot my husband to kill, “concludes the wife of the victim.