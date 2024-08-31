Enzo Bondi’s wife, Rachel Terracina, was hit by a car.
Another huge tragedy has hit the family of TikToker Enzo Bondi, who passed away a few weeks ago following a sudden illness. The man’s wife, Rachel Terracina, and the father were hit by a car while they were crossing the pedestrian crossing
Here’s what happened and what the surviving woman had to say.
Rachel Terracina and the memory of her husband
These are truly very hard times for Rachel Terracina and for all her family members. The woman is known to be the wife of Enzo Bondia well-known influencer who has always dedicated a lot of his time to creating videos dedicated to the world of football.
The man had ended up at the center of the scene as he was found lifeless after a walk on the LungotevereUnfortunately for him there was nothing that could be done and as a result of the autopsy it was understood that the man died following a sickness sudden.
Not only friends, relatives and colleagues remember him, but also the fans of the Rome and all the players of his favorite team. The news shocked the entire community that followed him. The man enjoyed perfect health and no one could imagine what would happen to him.
TikToker’s Wife Gets Hit While Crossing the Street
Three weeks have passed since that tragic moment when Enzo Bondi he lost his life. Apparently, however, bad luck has not yet stopped beating his family. Rachel TerracinaEnzo’s wife, was in fact hospitalized in Saint Camillus of Rome following a bad traffic accident.
The woman and her father were crossing the pedestrian crossing on via Grimaldi when they were hit by a car. The driver was a man of almost 60 years of age who, obviously, has made a name for himself and has lent his services rescue to the two victims. Rachel and her father were hospitalized in rather serious conditions, but fortunately their life does not appear to be in danger.
I still have a lot to do here, huh. I’m in a hospital, neurology department. Head bandaged, stitches on my head, dried blood everywhere, bruises scattered here and there. They ran me over with dad and from the ground I looked up at the sky and I remember screaming your name. Maybe I’m wrong, I have a serious trauma, but I was looking at the sky.
