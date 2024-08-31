Another huge tragedy has hit the family of TikToker Enzo Bondi, who passed away a few weeks ago following a sudden illness. The man’s wife, Rachel Terracina, and the father were hit by a car while they were crossing the pedestrian crossing

Rachel and Enzo

Here’s what happened and what the surviving woman had to say.

Rachel Terracina and the memory of her husband

These are truly very hard times for Rachel Terracina and for all her family members. The woman is known to be the wife of Enzo Bondia well-known influencer who has always dedicated a lot of his time to creating videos dedicated to the world of football.

Rachel and Enzo

The man had ended up at the center of the scene as he was found lifeless after a walk on the LungotevereUnfortunately for him there was nothing that could be done and as a result of the autopsy it was understood that the man died following a sickness sudden.

Not only friends, relatives and colleagues remember him, but also the fans of the Rome and all the players of his favorite team. The news shocked the entire community that followed him. The man enjoyed perfect health and no one could imagine what would happen to him.

TikToker’s Wife Gets Hit While Crossing the Street

Three weeks have passed since that tragic moment when Enzo Bondi he lost his life. Apparently, however, bad luck has not yet stopped beating his family. Rachel TerracinaEnzo’s wife, was in fact hospitalized in Saint Camillus of Rome following a bad traffic accident.

Rachel and Enzo