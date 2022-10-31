The wife of the hospitalized world chess champion, State Duma deputy from United Russia Anatoly Karpov, Natalia, told Izvestia on October 31 about the circumstances of his fall and condition.

According to her, Karpov fell when they went to the store together for coffee. The woman explained that the descent at the crash site was “unpleasant, there are always puddles.”

“Domestic injury is autumn, ordinary. No criminal overtones. What is called, in the family circle, he fell, you can say, ”she added.

Natalya noted that on Saturday she left the entrance with her husband, he slipped and limped.

“We thought leg. And we went to the emergency room: “Listen,” they say. “Something is wrong with your head, you hit your head.” Well, then they began to look – a small hematoma. But now the doctor called me (and said – Ed.) That it is already resolving. He is conscious, there is nothing wrong with him. They will observe for three days and that’s it – I think so, I hope, ”she explained.

The woman said that Karpov is in a satisfactory condition. According to her, fears have been removed, the hematoma is in positive dynamics.

Earlier that day, the State Duma also indicated that Karpov’s injury was of a domestic nature.

The fact that Karpov was taken to the hospital on the night of October 29 became known earlier that day. Izvestia found out that Karpov was injured as a result of an unsuccessful fall near the State Duma building. The source said that the deputy was found unconscious and taken to the Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Medicine. It was also noted that Karpov was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his injuries.

Later, an Izvestia source said that Karpov was in intensive care. According to him, he was diagnosed with a fracture of the left femur and a closed craniocerebral injury.

Chairman of the All-Russian Movement of Entrepreneurs, businessman and musician Andrey Kovalev confirmed the information about Karpov’s hospitalization. According to him, the deputy is in serious condition, there is no access to him.