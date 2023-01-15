The wife of the figure skater Roman Kostomarov Oksana Domnina told RIA News about his condition. She said that after hospitalization, her husband is still in serious condition.

“He is in serious condition, while there are no improvements, but there are no worsenings, as they say, either – a stable serious condition,” Domnina noted.

Earlier, Kostomarov was hospitalized in one of the capital’s hospitals. On Monday, January 9, the 45-year-old athlete suddenly felt ill, he began to experience severe chest pains. The figure skater was diagnosed with pneumonia, he was connected to a ventilator.