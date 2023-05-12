The wife of ex-football player Alexander Karakin, who died in an accident in the Moscow region, Anastasia, said that her husband had long been fond of fast driving.

“He was always fond of sports – a motorcycle, then a car. Everyone told him that (this is dangerous. – Ed.), ”She told the TV channel “360” on Friday, May 12th.

According to the woman, the family did not support Karakin’s dangerous addiction. Anastasia added that she knew about the races that took place the day before. Before the fatal accident, she did not contact her husband, writes life.ru.

Former Spartak football player Alexander Karakin died in an accident after participating in street racing in the Odintsovo city district earlier on May 12. He died in the hospital.

The accident occurred on the 30th km of the Minsk highway towards Moscow. It was previously established that Karakin lost control, and his Nissan GTR car crashed into a bump stop, the site writes. kp.ru. It appears that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The victim was taken to the Odintsovo regional hospital with fractures of the skull, ribs and leg. Doctors tried to save him for several hours, reports REGNUM. Injuries were incompatible with life, writes RT.

According to the Izvestia source, the athlete could lose control of the car due to improperly selected tires. By the time of the accident, the race had already ended, the participants were driving home, but they were still going fast.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. The prosecutor’s office controls the establishment of all circumstances of the accident, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

Karakin played in the youth teams of Moscow Spartak and Dynamo, and in 2011 he made his debut in Khimki near Moscow, the channel notes. “Star”. In total, at the professional level, he played six matches, clarifies NSN.

In 2018, Karakin ended his professional career, the website writes. aif.ru.