There is no peace for the widow of Gary Speed. After losing her lifelong partner, the famous coach who decided to take his own life in November 2011, fate once again turned against the woman. Louise Speedindeed, it has also lost the new partnerQuinton Bird, whom she married in 2021, 10 years after the death of her first husband.

On November 27, 2011 Louise lost the love of her life. The woman and the world of football have in fact said goodbye to the former midfielder of the Wales national team, who later became a coach. The man took his own life.

Terrible news for his former comrades, his all-time opponents, insiders, those who had known him. And above all for Louise’s wife, who a few years later had to suffer another loss.

In 2021, the widow of the Welsh footballer and manager married Quinton Bird. The 53-year-old real estate developer died in the past few hours, due to a neoplasm that didn’t give him a chance.

Six months after the marriage with Louise, in fact, the doctors diagnosed the new husband with a brain neoplasm. After just over a year from the diagnosis, unfortunately the man didn’t make it.

Gary Speed’s widow is in mourning again, her second husband also deceased

The 52-year-old woman is in despair. She had met her second husband at her work: for six years they were business partners in a building and renovation firm in Chester. At their wedding there were also former colleagues of her first husband, who had always been close to her from the first moments of important mourning suffered by her 52-year-old.

On the occasion of the disappearance of her first husband, the woman had admitted that she had had difficulty recovering from what had been her worst possible nightmare. In which she fell back after just over 10 years.