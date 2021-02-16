People’s Artist of Russia Mikhail Boyarsky was taken to a hospital in St. Petersburg with fever and weakness. About it TASS said the wife of 71-year-old artist Larisa Luppian.

According to Luppian, Boyarsky was taken to the hospital the night before. It is not located in a covid compartment, but in a separate ward. Doctors examine him.

Also, Boyarsky’s wife said that the day before he had a temperature of 38 degrees and was very weak, and today he feels well.

Earlier today, it became known about the hospitalization with coronavirus, the artistic director of the Maly Theater, Yuri Solomin. The theater clarified that the disease in the People’s Artist of the USSR is not severe.