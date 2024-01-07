Popular blogger and DJ Karina Istomina showed off her figure in a swimsuit after giving birth. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram account (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

In the posted frame, the 29-year-old wife of football player Fedor Smolov posed on the beach in Dubai, holding a child in her arms. At the same time, she put on a black bikini and turned sideways to the camera. The influencer also let her hair down and painted her nails with red polish.

Fans admired the girl's appearance in the comments. “It’s illegal to look so beautiful after giving birth,” “I want to look the same after giving birth, this is some kind of luxury,” “Great shape,” “The figure is fire,” said netizens.

Istomina and Smolov got married in early June 2023. Then the Dynamo Moscow striker published a photo of a bride in a white dress showing off her wedding ring. On November 15, the couple had a daughter.