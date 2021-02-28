Emma colonel, the detained wife of the powerful narco leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, voluntarily surrendered to the United States authorities to be a protected witness, revealed the Mexican and American media.

Anonymous agents explained separately to the Mexican magazine Process and to the North American portal Vice that the woman was prepared for her arrest Monday at Dulles International Airport, Virginia (USA), for drug trafficking.

“‘It was delivered’, ‘she called to turn herself in’, ‘she contacted an agent with whom she had been in contact for a long time to say that she wanted to cooperate’ “, are the statements of US federal agents that she collected Process, which this weekend will expand the information in a report.

The arrest of Coronel, a 31-year-old Mexican-American citizen and “influencer,” has rocked both North American countries over the revelations.

Colonel faces a sentence that could reach life.

Just on Wednesday, documents from Mexican and US authorities showed Coronel’s failed attempt at one last and third escape for her husband, El Chapo, after his arrest in 2016.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) affirms that Coronel paid 2 million dollars to the Mexican official in charge of the prison system to reverse the transfer of Chapo to the Ciudad Juárez prison from the Altiplano prison, from where the capo escaped in 2015.

Colonel, who allegedly helped coordinate the operation of the Sinaloa Cartel, faces a minimum sentence of ten years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment, in addition to a possible fine of 10 million dollars, if he is guilty of the criminal drug trafficking charge against him.

But the information from Vice suggests that the arrest was not surprising.

“Coronel’s surrender signals the existence of a cooperation agreement in which she could provide information or testimony in exchange for leniency in his own case, “the US media reported, citing an anonymous federal agent.

Emma Coronel, the wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Photo: Clarín Archive.

Coronel’s collaboration as a protected witness could shake the political landscape in Mexico, as in the case of El Chapo after his extradition in 2017 to the United States, where a court in New York sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2019 for drug trafficking.

A day after the woman’s arrest, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, suggested a link to the trial against former Secretary of Security Genaro García Luna, of the opposition National Action Party (PAN), detained in December 2019 in the United States. United.

“Add that the one who was Secretary of Security during the government of (Felipe) Calderón is being detained because of receiving bribes from Mr. Guzmán Loera. Perhaps that is why the detention is,” López Obrador said on Tuesday.

Later, he refused to take a further position on the case as it was a “matter” that “corresponds” to the United States justice.

