A United States federal judge ordered to be temporarily detained without the possibility of bail to Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán, accused of drug trafficking.

Colonel, arrested Monday in Virginia state outside Washington, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment, plus a possible $ 10 million fine, if convicted of the criminal charge against her.

This was explained this Tuesday by Judge Robin Meriweather, of the federal court of the District of Columbia, during the first hearing on the case, which Coronel heard remotely from a cell in the detention center where it is located, in Virginia.

Through an interpreter in Spanish, the judge reminded Coronel that there is a criminal complaint against him for which the United States He accuses her of “conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin, five kilograms or more of cocaine, 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. “

Besides conspiring for the “illegal importation into the United States” Of these drugs, the US authorities accuse her of “helping and encouraging” the activities of the Sinaloa Cartel, led by El Chapo, “the judge said.

The US prosecutor who is handling the case, Anthony Nardozzi, asked during the hearing that Coronel be kept in custody pending his trial and without the possibility of bail, considering that there is a “serious risk of leakage”.

“The defendant has access to criminal partners who are members of the Sinaloa Cartel, as well as financial means that imply that she presents a serious risk of flight. In addition, she has no direct link with the Washington DC area,” where she is being held. Nardozzi alleged.

Coronel’s lawyers agreed to the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, although they reserved the right to present a bail package in the future, and Chapo’s wife she was detained pending the next hearing in your case.

The judge proposed that this new hearing be scheduled in two weeks, but Coronel’s attorneys responded that they might need more time to prepare, and they suggested negotiating with the Prosecutor’s Office to agree on a date yet to be determined.

The defense is led by Jeffrey Lichtman, who was one of Chapo’s main lawyers during his trial two years ago in New York, and who will be assisted by Mariel Colón, a lawyer who also defended the famous capo and during the process, she became a confidante for Coronel.

Chapo’s wife barely spoke during the hearing, beyond responding in monosyllables to the judge’s questions about her ability to follow the process and know her rights, and only confirmed at the end: “I understood everything very well, thank you.”

Colonel, 31 years and with dual Mexican and American nationality, she was detained this Monday at Dulles International Airport (Virginia).

The defendant, who has twin daughters with El Chapo, attracted media attention when she accompanied her husband during his trial in New York, which ended in 2019 with a life sentence that the famous Mexican drug trafficker is now serving in Colorado (USA). .).

In addition to his alleged conspiracy for drug trafficking, the United States believes that Coronel “conspired with others to help Guzmán in his July 11, 2015 escape from the Altiplano prison, llocated in Almoloya de Juárez, in Mexico“according to the Department of Justice.

Source: EFE and AFP

PB