The Basque journalist Pablo González, imprisoned in Poland accused of espionage, has finally been able to receive a visit from his wife, Oihana Goiriena, as she reported yesterday through a statement. “After eight months incommunicado, I have been able to visit Pau in the Radom prison, a trip that I have made with our lawyer Gonzalo Boye,” he said through social networks.

“The meeting lasted two hours, an extraordinary time granted by the prison authorities, and it took place in the presence of a Polish intelligence officer,” Goiriena explained.

In the time that they have been able to see each other, Goiriena has updated her husband on the situation of her family both in Spain and in Russia, as well as has conveyed the support that the journalist has received throughout these months. .

two passports



Pablo González, was arrested in the Polish city of Przemysl in the first days of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Since then contact with him has been extremely limited and he has spent more than half a year behind bars.

The charge of espionage can carry a sentence of up to ten years in prison according to the Polish Penal Code. Criminal Chamber II of the Rzeszów Court relies on the fact that González has a Spanish and a Russian passport (because he was born in Russia) to justify the temporary prison order and the espionage accusations.

Before being arrested in Poland, on a previous trip, González was detained by Ukrainian agents when he was carrying out his work as a journalist.