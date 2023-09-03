Yanin’s wife: scammers who reported her husband’s death are recorded as “Kolomensky Morgue”

The number of scammers who reported erroneous information about the death of actor Alexei Yanin was recorded in the GetContact application as “Kolomensky Morgue”. Details about the attackers who buried her husband were told by the wife of the artist Daria Yanina on her Instagram (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

According to Yanina, on the morning of September 2, she received a call from an unfamiliar mobile number, and then Alexei’s parents called from a city number – the girl introduced herself as a head nurse at the N.V. Sklifosovsky and reported the death of a relative.

The scammers supported this story until three in the afternoon, Yanina specified. “Aleksey’s mother called back to the landline number – on which she was contacted in the morning. The girl answered, confirmed the fact of death, but quickly ended the conversation, citing a strong employment, ”said Daria. After that, the woman checked the unfamiliar number through GetContact and found out that it was recorded as “Kolomensky Mortuary” – this information confused the employees of funeral services, whom the family had already contacted.

See also Oil is falling amid anticipation of US inflation data Related materials:

“As a result, they independently contacted the head physician of the research institute, Sergei Petrikov, and received a refutation. I immediately went to Lesha and got to him in the intensive care unit, ”said Yanina.

Later, Petrikov contacted the actor’s wife and said that she received a call not from the hospital staff, but from scammers. The head physician specified that another family suffered from a similar scheme – they were also informed about the death of a relative who was admitted to this hospital.

Earlier, the news about the death of the actor in the 41st year of his life was distributed by the Russian Academic Youth Theater (RAMT). They said that for the past eight years, the artist has struggled with the consequences of a severe stroke. Later, Alexei’s wife denied the information about her husband’s death and clarified that he was in intensive care in an extremely serious condition, in a coma.