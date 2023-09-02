The wife of actor Alexei Yanin Daria denied the news of his death

The wife of actor Alexei Yanin, Daria Yanina, that the news of her husband’s death turned out to be a mistake. The rebuttal appeared on her Instagram page (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, a recognized extremist organization and banned in Russia).

“Today a terrible mistake happened to our family. News from the Research Institute of Emergency Medicine. N.V. Sklifosovsky turned out to be a mistake, ”wrote Daria.